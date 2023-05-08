Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF) Announces GBX 5.35 Dividend

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of WKOF stock opened at GBX 187 ($2.34) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.94. The company has a market cap of £129.61 million and a PE ratio of -30.81. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 220.90 ($2.76).
Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- ImmunoGen Nearly Triples on Ovarian Cancer Drug Phase 3 Results
- Texas Roadhouse: Analysts Boost Price Targets Despite EPS Miss
- Carvana Shares Rally On Narrower Losses, Stock Gets Upgraded
- Don’t Know What Stocks to Buy in the Oil Market? Try the XLE ETF
- DoorDash Delivers Better Than-Expected Q1 Results
Receive News & Ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.