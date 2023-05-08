Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF) Announces GBX 5.35 Dividend

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. (LON:WKOF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WKOF stock opened at GBX 187 ($2.34) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 183.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 184.94. The company has a market cap of £129.61 million and a PE ratio of -30.81. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 160 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 220.90 ($2.76).

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Weiss Asset Management LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of South Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

