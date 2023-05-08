JUMPN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1,118.53 Billion (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 8th. One JUMPN token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major exchanges. JUMPN has a market cap of $1,118.53 billion and $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUMPN has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN Profile

JUMPN’s launch date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

