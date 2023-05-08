Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,472 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CTS were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CTS by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CTS by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CTS during the 4th quarter worth about $553,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in CTS by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 83,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CTS by 932.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTS opened at $41.41 on Monday. CTS Co. has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $145.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

