EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Rating Reiterated by 500.com

500.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESMT. Citigroup dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EngageSmart from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.
EngageSmart Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE ESMT opened at $16.00 on Friday. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of EngageSmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EngageSmart by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in EngageSmart by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 716,440 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter worth about $28,669,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
About EngageSmart
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
