EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT) Rating Reiterated by 500.com

500.com reiterated their maintains rating on shares of EngageSmart (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESMT. Citigroup dropped their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EngageSmart from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

Get EngageSmart alerts:

EngageSmart Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ESMT opened at $16.00 on Friday. EngageSmart has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 123.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39.

Insider Activity

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). EngageSmart had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EngageSmart will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $69,060.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 230,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $4,191,576.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diego A. Rodriguez sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $69,060.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,858.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,284,409 shares of company stock valued at $23,422,353 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EngageSmart by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,725,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after buying an additional 586,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EngageSmart by 26.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,979,000 after buying an additional 517,918 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in EngageSmart by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 716,440 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the first quarter worth about $28,669,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of EngageSmart by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

About EngageSmart

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.