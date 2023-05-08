Freshpet’s (FRPT) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

VNET Group reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Freshpet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.73. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Freshpet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Freshpet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Freshpet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.