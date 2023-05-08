Joseph Wm Foran Buys 2,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,439,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00.

On Monday, March 13th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00.

Matador Resources Stock Up 5.4 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $44.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 3.54. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Institutional Trading of Matador Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

