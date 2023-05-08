Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 39,318 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,318 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $38,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,969.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,442,000 after purchasing an additional 700,766 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 954.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 640,598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10,560.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 606,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,425,000 after purchasing an additional 600,584 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE PH opened at $333.30 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $364.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $328.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.