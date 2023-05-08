Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 367,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,318 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $86,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $41,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,425 shares of company stock worth $3,014,358. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $223.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

