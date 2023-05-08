Swiss National Bank Has $88.06 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,926 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.33% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $88,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $92.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.42.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.52%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

