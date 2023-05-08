DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 787,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,870 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $92,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $113.36 on Monday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.9525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

