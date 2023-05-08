Swiss National Bank Has $93.79 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,036,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,823 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $93,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lennar Price Performance

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Lennar from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.21.

LEN opened at $113.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $115.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

