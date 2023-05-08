Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.17 billion.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 37.5 %

OMI stock opened at $18.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $38.25.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens & Minor

OMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.83.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Owens & Minor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.