Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.72. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 76.14%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

