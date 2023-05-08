Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,622 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $35,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ opened at $223.44 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STZ. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

