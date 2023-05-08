Nwam LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3,715.7% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 195,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $82.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.37 and a 52-week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 911.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.