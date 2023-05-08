Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 673.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,710 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,418,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Shopify by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,168 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 8.3 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $62.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.