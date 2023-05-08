Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.79.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,276,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,605,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,671 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,559.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 641,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 602,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,565,000 after purchasing an additional 570,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

