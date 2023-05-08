PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.84. PG&E has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Insider Activity at PG&E

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 900,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,507,000 after buying an additional 125,991 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 844,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 65,552 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $1,453,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.