Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.30-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2-10.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.17 billion.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 37.5 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $18.63 on Monday. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $38.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.83.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.