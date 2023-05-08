Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.07.

NYSE SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

