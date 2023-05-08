Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.07.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.