Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy updated its Q2 guidance to $0.58-0.68 EPS.
Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dominion Energy (D)
