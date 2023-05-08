Piper Sandler Cuts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $84.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GDDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.10.

GoDaddy Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $595,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,007,165.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

