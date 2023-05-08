Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 416,381 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,381 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period.

IUSG opened at $89.81 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $99.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.91.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

