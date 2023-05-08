Madison Asset Management LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,774 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,154 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 7,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Shell by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL opened at $61.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $213.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.18. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $101.20 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 3,000 ($37.48) in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,934.83.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

