Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,422 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Hillman Solutions worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLMN. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 268.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2,006.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 34,693 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 13.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Hillman Solutions

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 28,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $230,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 975,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 1.5 %

Separately, TheStreet raised Hillman Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $8.13 on Monday. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.66 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.