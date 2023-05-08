Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,013 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($126.37) to €120.00 ($131.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.36.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $134.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.66. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $137.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $158.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 114.53%.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

