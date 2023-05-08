Madison Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.47 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $1,652,196.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,514. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

