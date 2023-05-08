Madison Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,061 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 197,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 100,315 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $19.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

