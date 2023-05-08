Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 426 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Huntsman worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,122,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,895 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,936,000 after purchasing an additional 844,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,869,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,125,000 after purchasing an additional 781,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 6,167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,444,000 after purchasing an additional 772,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Huntsman Price Performance

NYSE:HUN opened at $26.64 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

