The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

