Madison Asset Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 278,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,260 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Magnite by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Magnite by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNI opened at $8.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.20.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

