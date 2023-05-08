Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $49.53 Million Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,493 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.59% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $49,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 2,385 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 2,385 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,274.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,725.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $20.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 45.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBCF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Hovde Group raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Profile

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.