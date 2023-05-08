Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,772 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 3.0% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $103.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.72. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $85,581.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $446,160.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,023 shares in the company, valued at $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,610 shares of company stock worth $1,635,921 in the last three months. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

