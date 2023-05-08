Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.49 Million Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 779,383 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,965 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $35,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth about $37,030,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 861,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

