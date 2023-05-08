Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 23,652 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 23,652 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Visa were worth $42,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 2.7 %

V stock opened at $231.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.86. The stock has a market cap of $435.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,060,850.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock worth $42,943,080 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

