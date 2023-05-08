Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $35,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter worth about $184,773,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,391,000 after acquiring an additional 730,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $53,992,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,196.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 617,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,282,000 after acquiring an additional 616,251 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 63.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,195,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 466,002 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

SQM opened at $67.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.21 and a twelve month high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 36.47% and a return on equity of 95.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

