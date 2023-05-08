WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,780 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.49% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $46,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $504,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,950 shares of company stock worth $624,868. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $44.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.29. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

