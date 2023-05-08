Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 1,722.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,270 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Maximus were worth $46,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 577.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 588.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $80.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.01. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $85.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

In other news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $790,167.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

