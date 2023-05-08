Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 4,336.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654,518 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.14% of Nasdaq worth $41,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 10.6% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,998 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $118,980.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $534,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,098 shares of company stock valued at $582,994 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ opened at $54.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.67.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.

Featured Articles

