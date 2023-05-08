Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Holdings Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 465,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $49,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOPE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $112.09 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.37 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.63 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

