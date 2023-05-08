Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 832.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 243,096 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $11,464,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,506,000 after buying an additional 149,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $7,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Cogent Communications stock opened at $66.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.73. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.15 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 1,681.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,794.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $311,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,096. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

