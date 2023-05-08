Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 37.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of ATVI opened at $76.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.33. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

