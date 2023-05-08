MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2,839.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 548,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 529,393 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.82% of MKS Instruments worth $46,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $88.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $87.62. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.14.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.