Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $48.61 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 430,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,204 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Prologis were worth $48,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Prologis by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Prologis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $127.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.24. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $144.77.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.