Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,034,934 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 65,171 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $50,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EFSC. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.13 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 33.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Financial Services

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Lyne Andrich purchased 1,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.35 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,113.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

