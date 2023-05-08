Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,995 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $41,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after buying an additional 824,296 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,504,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,569,000 after purchasing an additional 120,496 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,701,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 624,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,413 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $201,847.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,685.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,046 shares of company stock valued at $8,672,226. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

DLB opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.24. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $334.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

