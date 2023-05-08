Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,280 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.36% of Lantheus worth $47,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 1,973.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $555,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $27,629.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,905 shares of company stock valued at $17,856,980 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $94.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.24. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $99.32.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNTH. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities lifted their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.43.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

