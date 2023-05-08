Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,532,112 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,941,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,532,112 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $48,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DNB opened at $10.95 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

