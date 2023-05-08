iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,824 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $48,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 868.8% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 101.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $60,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:VLUE opened at $89.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.40. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

