The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 139,096 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after purchasing an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $100.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.49. The stock has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

